Outlander season 6 episode 4 promo: The pains of history

Outlander season 6 episode 4 is set to arrive on Starz this weekend, and there are so many different angles that we could take in talking about this story.

So where should we begin? Let’s just get the craziest part out of the way now: At the end of this episode, we’ll be at the halfway point of the season! That’s a totally insane thing to think about, but this is the shortest season on record.

Nonetheless, there are a lot of powerful events coming and the remaining episodes this season will be crammed full of content. Based on the promo below, one big part of episode 4 will be the struggle of knowing what’s coming next in American history while also remembering the uglier parts of it. We’ve seen many characters spend time with the Cherokee this season and yet, Brianna knows how many of them will be forced off their land. She tells Jamie coming up about the Trail of Tears, and this creates a situation that is almost impossible to reconcile. So many are going to be fighting for independence from England and yet, the Frasers recognize that American independence also leads to the suffering of many indigenous men and women. The show has already covered slavery, and this is yet another horrible part of history.

So while Jamie wrestles with all of this, the upcoming episode is also going to feature a reunion for Young Ian — yet, it’s far from a perfectly-pleasant one. It’s going to throw him back into his memories of his time with the Mohawk. We know there is a lot more that happened there than we even know, and we can expect to see at least some further context before this story plays out.

What do you think is coming when it comes to Outlander season 6 episode 4?

How do you think Jamie will come to grips with everything transpiring around him? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, come back to ensure you do not miss any other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

