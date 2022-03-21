Power Book IV: Force season 1 spoilers: The path to the finale

Power Book IV: Force season 1 is very much in the home stretch now. We are only a handful of episodes away from the big finale! There’s a lot of big surprises that could come our way still, and some lives that could be snuffed out in a matter of minutes.

If Force moves forward in a way that is similar to the other versions of the franchise, then we tend to think the best is yet to come. Don’t be shocked if there’s a couple of moments the rest of the way that you would NEVER see coming in advance…

Speaking in a new interview with Digital Spy, here is just some of what Anthony Fleming III had to say about the remaining episodes — even if he is speaking metaphorically here, there’s still some cool stuff to be excited about:

…The back half of this season is going to be nothing but more explosive. Nothing but more explosions on a lot of different levels.

We hope that by the end of the season, Fleming’s character of JP does have a little bit more to do in terms of working alongside Tommy Egan. While we don’t necessarily foresee these two being on the same level in his empire, it’s clear that JP wants to be more involved. He’s had some serious money problems and he’s looking for any possible way to find some stability. Even if that’s not an easy thing for him to acquire, he’s desperate to get it in some shape or form.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 8, let alone the finale?

