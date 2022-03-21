This Is Us season 6 episode 9 video: The start of Toby, Kate’s new story

Are you ready for This Is Us season 6 episode 9 on NBC tomorrow night? We already know that this is going to be emotional for all fans of Kate and Toby. Also, we have a good sense now of how their journey in “The Hill” begins.

In the sneak peek below (via TV Insider), you can see that their story picks up almost immediately after their Thanksgiving dinner at the cabin. Kate acknowledges to her husband that their current arrangement is not sustainable and with that in mind, she wants to see San Francisco. She wants to experience at least a part of his world.

New This Is Us video! Take a look below to see our take on this past episode. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them.

What this preview represents, at least to us, is Kate’s intent on trying to make things work for her family. She’d be giving up a lot to move up north, including being away from her family and having to quit her current job. Yet, why should she have to do that? Toby willingly took a job away from his family and while we understand his need to find value in his work, we also don’t understand why he hasn’t looked for one closer to home.

Ultimately, the truth here is that we know where this story is going to end, and it’s not in that great of a place. We’re going to see these two eventually divorce, and nothing in this trip is probably going to go according to plan. It’s not going to be an easy episode to watch at times, and that’s why we hope both of them are happy at the end of the road here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







