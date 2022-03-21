9-1-1 season 5 spoilers: Show EP on Maddie, Chimney’s return

9-1-1 season 5 is going to return to Fox on Monday night, but unfortunately, you’ll be waiting a while longer for Maddie and Chimney. As of right now, the plan is for these two characters to return on March 28, and with a one-off episode set in Boston that will allow us to better see where these characters are at. We could learn more about what Jennifer Love Hewitt’s character has gone through, and whether or not she could head back to Los Angeles soon.

We don’t think that this is going to be an easy return for the character, so we hope that Chimney is prepared for that. She’s gone through a lot with postpartum depression, and this is the sort of thing that requires time and recovery.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Kristen Reidel had to say on the subject of where these two characters are at:

“They’ve both been through a lot individually … Maddie was in a very dark place when she left L.A., and we will see that. The episode in Boston is not just their reunion, it’s what it took to get to that reunion. There will also be some fun in there, because it is St. Patrick’s Day in Boston, which gave us some opportunities for fun amidst the trauma of everything they’ve been through. There are some sweet moments in there, as well. They’ve been apart for six months, and they’ve been through a lot individually, and that changes their relationship going forward.”

We know that there are going to be difficult moments and yet, we still are crossing our fingers for a few moments of hope. We think that all fans of 9-1-1 deserve something like that, as do these characters. We’ve seen so many dark storylines this season already.

