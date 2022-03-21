Where is Chris on SWAT season 5? Is Lina Esco leaving the show?

Where is Chris on SWAT season 5 tonight, and should you be worried that Lina Esco is actually leaving the CBS show?

Early on in tonight’s new episode, we got some rather surprising news that the character is off on patrol duty for the day; basically, it was a quick way for the writers to throw in that we’re probably not going to be seeing much of her tonight.

So what is going on here? Well, let’s start this off by saying that Esco is definitely still a part of the show. As a matter of fact, we’d be willing to wager that her MIA status in the main story tonight has to do with her taking on another role behind-the-scenes here: Director. She is poised to take on that role on the next new episode and with that in mind, we presume that Lina spent production of tonight’s episode preparing to helm the next one. There is, after all, a lot of work that goes into directing beyond just production days; you need to location scout, familiarize yourself with the shots, and of course work in post-production to perfect things after the fact.

Even if Esco wasn’t directing the next new episode of the show, it still wouldn’t be that weird if she was absent from an episode or two. Remember that a number of CBS shows these days feature actors who just don’t appear in every episode. Take, for example, how every now and then we see NCIS: Los Angeles episodes without Rountree or Deeks. Meanwhile, Magnum PI has done episodes without Kumu and at this point, Ducky is barely on NCIS even if he is still featured in some of the opening credits.

Did you miss Chris on tonight’s SWAT season 5 episode?

