This Is Us season 6 episode 9 photo: The distance between Kate and Toby

In two days This Is Us season 6 episode 10 is going to be on NBC; so is this where we prepare ourselves emotionally for it?

Well, “The Hill” looks to be a pretty powerful story for Kate and Toby and in general, we know we’re inching closer to a divorce here. There’s something about the photo above that makes us feel really concerned about the future, whether it be the way that Toby is looking down at Kate or the physical space that is between the two of them.

New This Is Us video! Be sure to take a look below to watch our take on this past episode of the series. Once you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’ll be covering all sorts of angles on the show through the rest of the season and 100%, we don’t want you to miss that.

We don’t necessarily think that these two are going to be 100% done in this particular photo, but it’s another reminder of where things are going for these two. They just don’t see each other the same way anymore. Toby has evolved significantly from who he was at the start of the show — Kate has said that she misses the old Toby, and a lot of that is due to the fact that she’s not anywhere near as different as who she was in season 1. People grow apart and sometimes, that’s a natural part of life.

the one thing we’re the most afraid of entering this particular episode is that smoker incident. We almost wish that there wasn’t some traumatic event coming; it’d be easier to digest that the divorce wasn’t sparked by any one moment, and rather a lot of different things that played out over time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Once you do just that, stick around to get some other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







