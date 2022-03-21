Billions season 6 episode 10 promo: Is Chuck Rhoades truly defeated?

As we prepare for Billions season 6 episode 10 on Showtime next week, there is one huge question to consider when it comes to Chuck Rhoades. Is he truly done? What in the world is his next move?

Well, we should kick things off here with a reminder of what happened tonight, with a lot of it boiling down to the fact that he is no longer the Attorney General. Paul Giamatti’s character was so obsessed with pursuing his goals that he fell victim to some of his own flaws — and the ability of Mike Prince to take him down.

Here’s the problem with Prince: Is he really satisfied with the downfall of Chuck? Does he somehow want more? Here is the irony with all of this at the moment: We know that there have been a lot of people rooting against Rhoades for quite some time and yet, Prince isn’t exactly a hero, either. This whole episode next week could be a way for a classic heel-turn to occur. Is it possible that Chuck, in the midst of a retreat to rediscover himself, garners some more sympathy?

The biggest thing that we should note here is pretty simple: Billions is not looking at the moment to replicate the exit of Damian Lewis as Bobby Axelrod from last season. While Chuck is defeated for now, we don’t get the sense that Paul is stepping away from the show. There could be more exciting stuff coming down the road and we just have to hope that it lives up to what could be a new, exciting era for the show. It’s ultimately a change for Chuck the show desperately needed if season 7 is going to deliver something different from anything else we’ve seen so far.

