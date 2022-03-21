SWAT season 5 episode 15 spoilers: Lina Esco directs ‘Donor’

Are you curious to learn a little bit more about SWAT season 5 episode 15? “Donor” is poised to premiere next week on CBS, and it’s an even more notable episode than most!

So what makes it stand out from the pack? Well, much of it starts behind the scenes with the presence of Lina Esco as director! She’s been on the show for years as Chris and now, she gets a chance to show off yet another part of herself! It’s great that CBS and the studio gave Lina this opportunity, and it absolutely seems like this is going to be a pretty intense hour of TV. In general, we know that this show gives directors the chance to tackle all sorts of material, whether it be high-octane action, heartfelt drama, or even a few moments of lighthearted comedy.

Below, you can check out the full SWAT season 5 episode 15 synopsis with more updates as to what lies ahead:

“Donor” – When hospital employees are targeted by a gunman, the SWAT team races to find a grieving father whose son was denied a kidney transplant. Also, Hondo searches for evidence to prove his theory of the culprit behind an alarming rise in Los Angeles stash houses, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, March 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star Lina Esco directed the episode.

If there is one bit of bad news that we have to report here, it’s rather simple: This is the last episode before a hiatus. We don’t expect it to be a LONG break, but it’s an understandable one. After all, CBS wants to save some stuff for sweeps!

