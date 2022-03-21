Sanditon season 2 premiere: Is Sidney Parker dead?

We knew entering the Sanditon season 2 premiere on PBS that Sidney Parker would not be returning — now, the news we have is even worse.

As a sneak peek over at TVLine prior to the episode teased, Theo James’ character is getting a rather unceremonious exit. After all, it seems as though he is being killed off. Or, at the very least, he is presumed dead.

Do we understand the reasoning for this? Absolutely, and for a number of different reasons. If there was no hope that Jones was ever going to return, the creative team probably does not want to give out false hope. Meanwhile, it would have also been hard to recast the character and hope that the relationship between Sidney and Charlotte was handled the same way. Whoever the new actor would be would have to face near-constant comparisons to Theo and honestly, that’s a terrible position to be in.

Through ending Sidney’s story in this way, what Sanditon is doing is allow viewers an opportunity to truly move forward and experience life through the lens of a few other characters — some old, and some new. They will hopefully give Charlotte another captivating love story, even if it is one that takes some time in order to play out properly. This is one of the benefits that come come from the show getting an early season 3 renewal; there is less of a reason to hurry things along!

We just hope that there are viewers out there who give the new iteration of the story a chance; we know that many people out there fought so hard to save the series thinking that Sidney would still be a part of it. It was only last spring when we learned that was not going to be the case.

