Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, March 20?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Are we going to have a chance to see some more great comedy courtesy of the host sooner rather than later?

We’ve been lucky over the past several weeks to have a flurry of new episodes and when you think about that, it was probably clear that our luck was going to run out sooner rather than later. Let’s just say that we’re finally at that point. There is no new installment tonight, as we’ve arrived at the first major hiatus since the start of the new season. The show is currently set to return next week, so at least it’s not that long of a break right? In its place, HBO is planning to air episode 2 of Game Theory with Bomani Jones at 11:00 p.m. Eastern, in hopes that it can capture some of the audience that is checking out the Los Angeles Lakers show Winning Time.

When Last Week Tonight returns it’s more or less a sure thing that there will be plenty to discuss, especially when it comes to current events. There have been updates about the situation in Eastern Europe over the past several episodes, and we tend to think that this will continue. Honestly, it feels like there hasn’t been enough coverage over the past seven days or so as the media tends to get bored of sticking to any one subject, even if it is important. Oliver will likely continue to mix in coverage of this with some of his longer main segments — we’ll be the first to admit that the segment about tickets still surprises us; it’s one of the last things we expected to be a focus and yet, it was still successful.

We’ll miss Last Week Tonight for the next several days, but we are still early in the season. There will be a chance to dive more into it down the road.

