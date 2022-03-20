Call the Midwife season 11 episode 2 (PBS): Trixie’s challenge

After the big premiere today on PBS, do you want to get some more insight when it comes to Call the Midwife season 11 episode 2? Is there a lot of other good stuff to be excited about moving forward here?

We don’t want to get too much away in this piece when it comes to what is coming later on this season, but we’d say for you to go ahead and brace yourself. This is gearing up to be one of the most eventful, emotional seasons yet, and it’s all going to set the table for a two-part finale that will leave you gasping for air. The lives of several characters may not be remotely the same by the time we get to the end of the road here.

For episode 2, meanwhile, you’re going to see a story that is a little more concentrated on some of the midwives you’ve come to know and love — Trixie, Sister Frances, and Lucille are all going to have their hands full with patients, and that’s without even getting into anything that is going to be going on in their personal lives.

Below, you can some more news when it comes to Call the Midwife season 11 episode 2 courtesy of the official synopsis:

While Trixie tries to calm an anxious patient, Sister Frances examines a young woman with some troubling symptoms. Lucille helps support a single mother through her fourth pregnancy and intervenes when authorities question her capabilities as a mother.

No matter what is coming up, remember that Call the Midwife is not out to reinvent the wheel in terms of the show that it is.

