Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC with season 4 episode 17? There’s a lot of dramatic stuff coming! If you saw the promo last week, then you know that John Nolan is facing an impossible situation as a man has hacked into a hospital, desperate to save the life of his wife. Unless that happens, he intends on punishing every other patient there.

Have we seen some stories like this before over the years? Absolutely, but The Rookie has an ability to make every story hit differently. We’re hoping that this will be the case here.

Unfortunately, you’re going to be waiting a little while in order to see this episode on the air. There is no installment tonight and instead, the plan is for episode 17 to air on Sunday, April 3. The hiatus allows for there to be a more solid run of episodes at the end of the season; it also gives the post-production crew time to edit some of the remaining installments together. There is unfortunately no further information out there about what lies ahead save for the promo, but that could be rectified over the next week or two.

So what’s coming beyond episode 17, titled “Coding”? One of the much-hyped events could be the backdoor pilot for a potential FBI-set show starring Niecy Nash. We’ve heard a little bit about that now and basically, it’s going to mimic the premise of this show but move it into a different law-enforcement organization. We can’t say that we’re all that shocked about that, mostly due to how effective this premise is! Also, Nash is more than capable of leading her own show; we’ve seen it before with Claws, and she should have a great cast around her if this spin-off gets that series order.

