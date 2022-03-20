The Walking Dead season 11 episode 14 spoilers: The rescue mission

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 14 is going to arrive on AMC in a week’s time, and it does feel like we’re really going to be building towards something big here. We’ve seen so many conflicts between various communities so far in this chunk of episodes, so where are things ultimately going to go? Which characters are going to develop more trust?

We’ve seen countless survivors on the show over the years take on delicate operations, and it can’t be much of a surprise that we’re seeing another one next week. Maggie, Lydia, and Elijah are going to work alongside Aaron and Gabriel, and there’s a chance that we’ll see a couple of different worlds collide over the course of this story. Also, we’ll have more context on Negan’s arc after he’s spent a good chunk of the past few episodes off-screen. If the goal is to keep us guessing, then mission accomplished!

If you haven’t seen the full The Walking Dead season 11 episode 14 synopsis yet, take a look below — it does give us a good sense of where things are going:

Maggie, Lydia and Elijah help Aaron and Gabriel on a rescue mission; in the chaos, Negan finds himself watching over Hershel; Sebastian coerces Daryl and Rosita into pulling a heist.

The hard thing to digest for now is mostly the idea that after episode 14 airs on AMC, there are only ten episodes to go for the show as a whole. The cast and crew are actually at work right now on the end of the series and with that in mind, it’s gotta be a pretty emotional time for everyone involved.

