Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing season 2 episode 13 in a matter of hours? Just as you would imagine, there are a lot of different things well worth getting into within this piece.

So where should we begin? We suppose it is with handing over some good news: You will see the next new episode in a matter of hours! “D.W.B.” is going to be arguably the biggest Dante spotlight episode we’ve had so far and while Robyn McCall will still have a role, we’re also going to dive into a past for Dante we didn’t know about fully. How did he become the man and the detective he is today? What more is there to him? These are questions that could be answered over the next little while.

To get a few more details right now, remember to check out the full The Equalizer season 2 episode 13 synopsis below:

“D.W.B.” – McCall races to find Dante when he’s abducted by a pair of panicked deputies who fear reprisal, after they detained Dante without cause and used excessive force before realizing he’s a fellow cop. Alone and injured, Dante experiences hallucinations that reveal his complicated childhood, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, March 20 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Lee Tergesen guest stars as Deputy Barnes, one of the officers who abduct Detective Dante.

If you watch the promo below for this episode now, then you can get a good sense of some of what’s coming, whether it be what happened to Dante or how far people are willing to go to get him back. Just know this: It won’t be easy. Few things with this show ever are.

What do you most want to see on The Equalizer season 2 episode 13?

Are you glad that there’s another new episode coming up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to come back around — there are other updates on the way and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

