Killing Eve season 4 episode 6 promo: Aftermath of Villanelle’s ‘death’

As we prepare for Killing Eve season 4 episode 6 on AMC+ next week, there is clearly one main story that needs to be addressed. What in the world happens to Villanelle? Is there any chance at all that this character is still alive?

We’ve said it before, but we’ll repeat it a handful of times over: We don’t think Jodie Comer’s character is truly dead. She and Eve have been at the forefront of this series from the beginning, and we just have a hard time envisioning that we’re going to see the writers do anything to remove Villanelle from the equation before the finale.

Of course, there’s one thing that matters almost as much as whether or not Villanelle is dead, and that’s whether or not Eve thinks Villanelle is dead. That is going to be an enormous part of this upcoming episode in a wide array of different forms. Eve very-much seems to be in mourning based on the promo, and is both drinking and airing out all of her anger when it comes to Helene, who orchestrated the entire scene as an act of revenge.

Meanwhile, even in the midst of all of this, we know that Carolyn is going to do whatever she can to try and take down The Twelve. We understand more now that she was there in the early beginning and with that in mind, she has more reason than anyone to fight for her own sort of justice.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Killing Eve season 4 episode 6?

Do you think that Villanelle is really gone from this world forever? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! We’ll have more updates throughout the week, so of course keep coming back for more in that department as well. (Photo: AMC+.)

