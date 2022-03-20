Is Jodie Comer actually leaving Killing Eve prior to the series finale, and is her character of Villanelle dead? If you watch season 4 episode 5 on AMC+ today, there’s a legitimate reason to be concerned about all of this.

However, there’s also not that much in the way of answers that we can definitively talk about.

New Killing Eve video! Take a look below for some more insight on a recent episode of the series right now. We post new reviews every week, so we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. That is the best way to ensure you don’t miss anything that is coming around the bend.

What we can say is that at the end of the episode, Helene set up Villanelle to be shot by an arrow in front of Eve, who was lured to the location under the pretense of getting information on Lars. Eve made a severe miscalculation in kidnapping Helene’s daughter, thinking that this would somehow give her an upper hand. She severely misjudged her opposition; we thought for a while that her recklessness could get her in danger, but we never quite knew that it would lead to something like this.

While there is no appearance from Villanelle in the promo for episode 6, we tend to believe she’ll still be around. After all, so much of this series is about the warped relationship between her and Eve! Maybe the supposed death of this character is going to be what causes Eve to rethink much of her life, or maybe it has a different impact on her that she does not expect.

The one thing we can say with some certainty is that the character is going to be out for revenge like never before, and that Helene should be worried. This is someone scorned to the next level…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Killing Eve right now

Do you think there’s a chance that Villanelle could actually be dead on Killing Eve?

Be sure to let us know in the comments. Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: BBC America.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







