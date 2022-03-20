Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? Is there more to look forward to with this show than expected?

Well, let’s just say there are all sorts of things that are intriguing about the future right now. First and foremost, there are reports out there that we could be getting fourteen episodes next season! That would make this the longest iteration of the show by far, and there is another reason for it as well. This would help to further promote other off-shoots of the greater Taylor Sheridan universe, including 1932 and a potential spin-off show about the 6666 Ranch.

One other thing that is out there is the idea of splitting the season into two halves, and there is another benefit that would come with this. Basically, it would allow there to be a run of episodes potentially in the summer, which would allow viewers to see the show back sooner rather than later.

So while there is no new episode of the show tonight, there could be some sooner rather than later. Not only that, but it’s something that the folks at the network most likely want! This would help them keep some strong momentum when it comes to the ratings; just remember for a moment here that season 4 was one of the biggest shows of all of 2021, and that’s a huge achievement given the fact that it aired on cable, and a network not even really known for a ton of other scripted hits.

Hopefully, more in the way of specifics will start to become clear a little bit later in the spring. There is no official start date for production right now, but most previous indications have the cast and crew coming back at some point in May. Let’s hope that turns out to be the case and there are some exciting announcements around the corner!

