Squid Game season 2 progress report: How far along are things?

We know that a Squid Game season 2 is going to be coming at Netflix; now, it’s a matter of learning when it will premiere and what the story will be.

Of course, things are going to be dangerous — that much is a sure thing. But how dangerous will they be? How far along is the pre-production process right now?

Unfortunately, it does seem as though we’re a long ways out from this season coming to pass. Speaking per Deadline while at the PGA Awards, here is some of what creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had to say:

“There will be more great games, that’s all I can say … I’m just still brainstorming and collecting the ideas for Season 2. I haven’t even started with the writing yet.”

Obviously, one of the biggest challenges entering season 2 is that a good percentage of season 1 characters are now dead. With that in mind, the focus could become on Seong Gi-hun as he works to infiltrate the games once more and take them down from the inside. This is not going to be an easy thing to do, but he seems more interested in doing this than he does just taking his winnings and going away. He’s fighting for a greater good here, mostly because he finds it hard to do anything else.

Our hope personally is that we could see a season 2 at some point in 2023, but it’s going to take some time. That’s often the case when it comes to quality.

