Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto? (day 22)

Who won the Veto today in the Big Brother Canada 10 house? We knew there was potential for a lot of crazy stuff today! Think about it: We’ve seen a nominee win the power the first three weeks of the game, and a lot of this is probably due to the show not allowing the HoH to compete. (Sorry, Gino — you don’t get to take part.)

Today, nominees Marty and Jess (who has already won Veto once) competed alongside Tynesha, Haleena, and Summer. Tynesha is really the only non-nominee who needed to try hard to win it, given that she’s been discussed as a possible replacement nominee. Granted, she’d probably stay even if she ended up on the block, not that she was thinking about that for most of the game.

So who ended up winning? Marty! With that, the Veto streak this season is still going strong and now, he will of course use it. We would assume that Tynesha will be the replacement, but Jess worried that Josh would be the replacement and they’d go home over him. Regardless, Jess is likely the primary target at this point. So many other players are probably more well-connected and with that in mind, Jess will have a hard time sticking around. unless they can pull off something big tomorrow.

Just remember this: We’ve seen big, dramatic moves in the Big Brother Canada game before. We’ve seen it this season! Just when you think about that alone, we wouldn’t rule just about anything out as we look towards the next 36 hours or so. The only issue here is that Gino has been burned by a lot of players before and because of that, it may be rather difficult for him to be influenced by anyone else.

