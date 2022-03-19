The Flash season 8 episode 8 promo: Jaco Birch returns

The Flash season 8 episode 8 is set to arrive on The CW this Wednesday, and there is a nice big of nostalgia wrapped up in it! This is, after all, a chance to see Max Adler (Glee) back as Jaco Birch a.k.a. The Hotness, a character we haven’t seen in quite some time.

The last time we saw Birch, it was back during “Run, Iris, Run” when she temporarily had the super-speed powers. This episode could be a different turn for him, as the character is going to proclaim his innocence after being accused of a crime. Will he be set free? That actually depends on Barry.

We understand fully that the character is a superhero; yet, he was a CSI long before that and this episode could be a chance to see him better showcase some of those skills. We’re excited to get another look into this side of him! It’s very much appreciated, and there is a part of Barry that could be driven here by his late father, Henry Allen. We know that he worked for years to clear his name before he was eventually freed, and the last thing he’s going to want here is to see someone else go to prison for a crime they supposedly did not commitment.

Is Jaco truly innocent? What sort of clues could be discovered? This episode could be a great mystery! If nothing else, we do like the idea of The Flash being turned into a classic crime-solver every now and then. It’s at least a reminder that these characters are more than just their powers or some of the action sequences we see here and there.

Now, can we get some more nostalgia over the upcoming few episodes, as well?

Related – Check out more news on The Flash and what’s coming up now

What are you the most excited for when it comes to The Flash season 8 episode 8?

How do you think this particular case is going to be tied together? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







