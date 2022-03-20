Outlander season 6 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Hour of the Wolf’; Ian’s past

As you prepare for Outlander season 6 episode 4 on Starz next week, you should also prepare for one of the biggest Young Ian spotlights ever!

“Hour of the Wolf,” perhaps more so than any other episode so far, will allow us to dive into what truly happened to John Bell’s character during his time with the Mohawk. Her returned to Fraser’s Ridge during season 5, but it was abundantly clear that he was not anywhere near the same person he once was.

Below, you can check out the full Outlander season 6 episode 4 synopsis with some other updates as to what lies ahead:

While visiting the Cherokee, Ian encounters a man from his past who dredges up painful memories of his time with the Mohawk. Jamie meets an Indian Agent who challenges his convictions, causing him to re-evaluate.

This episode should prove to be powerful for both Jamie and Ian as they figure out further who they want to be and for Jamie, how he also wants to handle this role in the long-term. He know that he constantly finds himself at points of conflict and regrettably for him, that’s not going to change. This is an obvious consequence that comes with being a leader, as he has to prepare for challenges from all across the spectrum.

In the end, let’s just hope that this particular episode does bring us everything that we could want and then some for Ian, while also setting the stage for the rest of the season. We know that the show is taking its time building up to the Revolutionary War but really, that’s going to make its impact that much more notable when we actually get there.

