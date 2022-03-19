Snowfall season 5 episode 7 spoilers: Where is Peaches?

We know that the primary mystery on Snowfall season 5 at the moment is pretty clear: Who is going after Franklin and his loved ones? That is the dramatic situation that is leading into Wednesday night’s new episode and there’s no doubt about that.

With this being said, there is another mystery underneath the surface that is very much intriguing: What’s going on with Peaches? He was MIA during episode 5, with the only real explanation being that he was sick. Franklin and Teddy discussed it briefly, but it doesn’t appear as though this situation is going away anytime soon.

Ultimately, early details from episode 7 (airing a week from Wednesday) tend to suggest that Peaches is still missing. Take a look below:

Jerome tries to track down Peaches; the Saints crew diverges on what to do next.

So what is going on here?

The prevailing theory across the internet is that the character may have HIV. This is a time period where more and more people were starting to learn about it, and the introduction of the Parissa character seemed to be a bit of foreshadowing to such a story. We know that Snowfall has not shied away from major stories of the time; remember that the premiere opened with a reenactment of Len Bias’ death, and it was his passing that led to a larger crackdown on certain illegal drugs all over the country.

