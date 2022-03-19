Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are you going to see more late-night comedy over the next few hours? Of course, there’s a lot we’re happy to break down within this article, and it mostly comes down to the show’s future.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much in the way of good news to share at this time. For the first time in weeks, there is not a new episode coming on! Not only that, but there is no specific return date for the show either. Typically, we hear about the host for the next episode before the start of an in-season hiatus. That did not happen last week during the Zoe Kravitz episode.

So when will SNL be back? The easy assumption to make is that there will be a couple of episodes in April. After that, there’s going to be another hiatus. Then, we’ll have a run in May to finish off the season. We’re coming off of some solid episodes in March, with the John Mulaney and Zoe ones being especially outstanding. (Oscar Isaac did his best, but the quality of the sketches around him wasn’t there the same way.) We’d love for there to be a couple of former cast members there before the end of the season, with Bob Odenkirk in particular being at the top of our wishlist. Think about it — we’re talking about a former writer on SNL and someone who has the final season of Better Call Saul coming on the air next month. Why wouldn’t the show work to get him?

Rest assured, we’ll probably know about the next episode by the end of the month; there is no reason for the show to make us wait too long here.

