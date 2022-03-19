Outlander season 6 episode 3 video: Claire, Tom Christie, & an operation

We’re just under twelve hours away from Outlander season 6 episode 3 arriving on Starz — why not check out a new sneak peek?

If you look below, you can see a video that puts the characters of Claire Fraser and Tom Christie front and center, and it has to do with the latter’s operation. He has agreed to undergo surgery, but he’s also reluctant to allow for the use of ether. As we’ve seen from the first two episodes, this man is skeptical of just about anything he doesn’t understand. Heck, in the sneak peek below via TV Insider, he doesn’t seem enthused about hearing the word “masochist” for the first time!

As a doctor, Claire is well-aware of the central tenets of her profession, and that includes helping others no matter what. That includes Tom, who is hardly the most likable of patients. He’s certainly far from the most understanding. We’re looking at someone here who has a very specific world-view and is stubborn and even aggressive to others who don’t fit into it. We know that the story is going to venture into some extremely dark places with him, even if it is clear at the moment that we’re not quite there just yet.

Because Tom is refusing the ether, we tend to imagine that this is going to be a particularly painful procedure for him! We’ll see how that plays out later tonight, alongside of course a number of other things. Take, for example, seeing Roger in a precarious position as he works to save Marsali and Fergus’ new baby. Even if this is the shortest season yet, the producers are clearly set on giving us the most content possible!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Outlander season 6 episode 3, especially with Claire and Tom Christie?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to come back around — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







