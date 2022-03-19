Yellowstone season 5: Is a split-season format the best idea?

There are a lot of exciting things about Yellowstone season 5, especially when you think about the idea of more episodes!

If you missed it, last month there was a report from the Wall Street Journal noting that the new season will have 14 episodes, and will be split up into two halves. Presumably we could see two batches of seven, though nothing is 100% confirmed there.

So why do something like this? If we’re Paramount Network, we’re probably seeing this as an opportunity to take more command of the TV industry than ever before. If you can get the first batch of episodes on TV this summer, you can strike while the iron is hot! Also, it seems like we’re going to see the show used more to set up other parts of the extended universe, including 1932, the new prequel series. It is coming alongside 1883, which supposedly has more episodes despite the end of season 1 tying together the story rather nicely.

So is it really a good idea for the show to be split up like this? It’s a risk, but it’s honestly not a terrible one. It gets the show to viewers sooner, and we think they will absolutely like that. The same goes for having the largest episode order we’ve had for the show so far.

To us, the only real risk here is focusing TOO much on the spin-offs and not enough on the main series. You are on a tight-rope when it comes to this, since the last thing you want is for dedicated viewers to think that you don’t care enough about your main, original property.

As for the summer premiere date…

We tend to think it’s late summer. Remember that season 5 is still a couple of months away from filming starting up! You don’t want to rush anything here.

What do you think about Yellowstone season 5 having 14 episodes, and it being split up into two parts?

