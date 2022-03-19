This Is Us season 6 episode 9 photo: Trouble for Kate and Toby

We know entering This Is Us season 6 episode 9 that it’s going to be a big episode for Kate and Toby. With that, of course it’d be fun to see some happy stories for these characters!

Unfortunately, herein lies some of the problem: We know that these two aren’t building towards a happy ending. Or, they are not building towards it together. Eventually, they may find a sense of peace and understanding towards each other, but a divorce is on the horizon. The events of “The Hill” could bring you a little closer to that.

The photo above shows Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan’s characters in the midst of some sort of heated argument. As for what they are arguing about, we don’t think that is altogether clear at the moment, but it’s also probably not meant to be. The show loves to have a few mysteries here and there, right? There is no smoker in sight, and that’s at least the thing we know is the final straw for them.

We would love of course for there to be a flash-forward moment in this episode, but we’re also not expecting that. Much like the Kevin story, we are prepared for this episode to take place mostly in the present as well as the past. There may not be a need to rush anything for now.

What do you think is coming for Kate and Toby on This Is Us season 6 episode 9?

Do you think that this story is going to be the end of the road for the two of them? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

