Human Resources season 2: Is it renewed or canceled at Netflix?

Following the launch of season 1 today, can you expect a Human Resources season 2 renewal? Is its return more or less a foregone conclusion?

We should start this article off by saying that nothing within the world of the aforementioned streaming service is 100% secure. Yet, we do think there’s a good chance that the show comes back. One of the biggest reasons why here is fairly simple: This show is an extension of Big Mouth. As a lot of you out there know, Big Mouth is one of the most successful shows that Netflix has in the animation world. It feels like a foregone conclusion that they’d want to bring this back!

Also, consider the big names that are in the cast, plus the benefits of working in animation even as we start to see the global health crisis wind down a little bit. It’s gotten pretty efficient at this point having some people work remotely, and we feel like because of Big Mouth, everything behind the scenes here is already a well-oiled machine.

So provided that a season 2 does happen, we would expect it to launch at some point in 2023. We know that it takes a long time to put a show like this together but at the same time, Netflix likes to keep most of their animated shows around for a season a year. It helps to keep audiences hooked, and retention is a big part of their business model. Ultimately, it’s that also mixed with people being able to watch their shows as fast as possible. They really use binge-watching as a signal to gauge interest — if something is really popular, people will watch it quick. That makes them think, inevitably, that they will want more.

Hopefully, some more news on a season 2 renewal will come over the weeks / months ahead.

Do you want to see a Human Resources season 2 renewal at Netflix?

(Photo: Netflix.)

