The Mandalorian season 3 spoilers: Christopher Lloyd signs on!

There is some great news coming out now when it comes to The Mandalorian season 3, especially when it comes to a big-name guest star.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, you are going to be seeing Christopher Lloyd make an appearance on the runaway Disney+ hit, though some finer details about his role are currently unclear. This show loves to shroud just about everything in secrecy; just remember how they worked to keep Mark Hamill’s involvement in season 2 a secret. When you consider that, it’s almost a miracle that we found out anything at all here.

Following the success of The Book of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian season 3 has a chance for more success than ever before. It was also set up very well following the end of that show. Grogu has now made their decision and with that, we’re going to most likely see some more fantastic adventures with the title character. This is a show that has managed to both surprise and delight so far, so we have a hard time thinking that it will be doing anything different from here on out.

As for when season 3 could premiere, we’d love to say that it could come out by the end of this year. However, we also recognize fully that with Star Wars, it takes a long time in order to perfect things. Think in terms of editing, adding CGI, and every other post-production technique that is needed.

Fingers crossed that while we wait for new episodes, there could be a couple of different other castings announced. This is, after all, one of those shows that could more or less get anyone and everyone they want at any given moment.

