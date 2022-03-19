Survivor 42 episode 3 spoilers: A game-changing journey ahead?

It probably is not going to be a surprise, but Survivor 42 episode 3 on CBS next week is going to contain yet another twist.

So who is it going to impact this time around? At least one person, as they’ll have a chance to make a game-changing adventure. We wouldn’t be shocked at all of they are heading back to the island with the Risk/Reward wheel. We’ve seen Jeff Probst and the producers make the most of that over the past two seasons.

So what’s happening within the rest of this episode? Go ahead and check out the full Survivor 42 episode 3 synopsis:

“Go for the Gusto” – One tribe attempts to recover after drawing a line in the sand at tribal council. Also, a castaway goes on a journey and must make a decision that could change their game, and one tribe stacks their way to victory, earning immunity and a fruitful reward, on the CBS Original series SURVIVOR, Wednesday, March 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Based on what we’re seeing there, it does seem as though the challenge will actually be completed! That may sound like a “go figure” moment, but you have to remember that some previews out there have hinted that it could be slowed down by some inclement weather, leading Probst to stop it for some period of time. That’s not something we see very often with this show, but we know that the Survivor team does often love their contingency plans.

