True Detective season 4 may come in the form of Night Country

We’ve heard whispers about a possible True Detective season 4 on HBO for quite some time; now, it’s closer that it could happen!

According to a new report from Deadline, the network is currently working behind the scenes on True Detective: Night Country. As of right now Issa López is set to write, executive produce, and direct the pilot episode. Meanwhile, Barry Jenkins is also on board as an executive producer.

With True Detective in particular, one of the primary goals here is working to ensure that you have the right focus. Of course, to go along with that comes the right cast. It’s far too early to know any of that, but at this point, we think the network is very-well aware of how important it is to get things 100% right here. Season 2 of the series is considered one of the biggest disappointments in recent HBO history, and while season 3 offered up a little bit of redemption, you still want to get a solid two-season winning streak here.

There’s one other important thing to remember here: True Detective is the sort of show that takes a long time to make. Even though we’re hearing about this show now, odds are we wouldn’t see it for another year and a half at the earliest. There’s still writing, casting, filming, editing, and so much more to do. There’s also the issue of HBO setting a premiere date, as they often prove to have a rather-complicated schedule … and that’s just putting it lightly.

Hopefully, over the next few weeks even more details about the show itself will be revealed. We do think we’re gearing up for a story that is dark, twisted, and full of surprises that will keep people talking for some time.

