Life & Beth season 2: Is it renewed or canceled over at Hulu?

Following its big premiere on Hulu today, can you expect a Life & Beth season 2 renewal? Just like you would expect, there are a few more things to get into here.

So where do we begin? It only makes sense to comment on its official status: As of right now, there is no season 2 renewal. That doesn’t mean that we will be in this place forever, but it absolutely is where we are right now.

Hulu does have a reason to bring this show back. For starters, they have a deal with Amy Schumer, who is also going to be getting a lot of attention for her co-hosting gig at the upcoming Oscars. This show is also a nice departure for her; while there is still comedy, it’s also allowing her to show off some more dramatic chops, as well. This feels destined to be one of those character-driven shows that lasts a good three or four seasons, but that’s provided of course that the folks at Hulu want that to happen.

Ultimately, the future of this show is going to depend heavily on how it performs over the next couple of weeks. Because the entire first season was released at all once, that puts the show in a spot where it needs to perform very well in a short period of time. Otherwise, it stands a risk of being forgotten, and there’s already some risk in the first place when you remember that the show is coming out during March Madness and at the same time as a number of other streaming properties. There is a lot going on!

Nonetheless, we remain cautiously optimistic about the future of Life & Beth here, mostly because a streaming service like Hulu needs more original hits. It’s in a little bit of a strange spot with it and Disney+ both sharing similar ownership.

