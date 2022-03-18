WeCrashed season 1 episode 4 air date at Apple TV+; what’s next?

After the three-episode premiere today, are you interested in checking out WeCrashed season 1 episode 4 on Apple TV+? Within this piece, we’ll let you know when it is available of streaming, and also some of what lies ahead.

The first thing to note here is, of course, that WeCrashed is following a trend of limited series on streaming services based on true events. After all, Hulu has recently done Dopesick, Pam & Tommy, and most recently The Dropout, which is telling the story of Elizabeth Holmes. Here, you’ve got Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway playing Adam and Rebekah Neumann. The story is about the highs and lows of WeWork, and the love story between these two characters. There are a number of big events you’ll see over the course of the next several episodes, though of course viewing it will depend largely on 1) whether you enjoyed the first few episodes and 2) if you still have an appetite for pseudo-biopics as limited series. There are a lot of them out there that feel, after all, like they could have been movies.

When it comes to WeCrashed, season 1 episode 4 is going to be available next week. So what’s coming up story-wise? Here’s what we can share in terms of an official synopsis now:

“With Adam’s fame growing and WeWork on the rise, Rebekah begins to feel sidelined at home and decides to pursue a new friendship.”

Ultimately, what could make this show stand out is the focus on this relationship. That’s not something you often see on these sort of shows — it is often about the singular idea of success, and not so much what happens behind the scenes of it. So much of this show’s performance moving forward will be placed on the shoulders of Hathaway and Leto, who are each going to have to carry a decent amount of the material.

What do you want to see when it comes to WeCrashed season 1 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stay at the site — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







