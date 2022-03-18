Dynasty season 5 episode 5 spoilers: Fallon’s new plan

As we prepare for Dynasty season 5 episode 5 on The CW next week, there are a number of things on our mind. Take, for example, how this show always finds a way to create conflict, no matter what.

Can Fallon and Liam ever find some element of peace? We suppose that if they did, there would be a little less in the way of exciting stuff to discuss. This is a show that thrives on drama and rest assured, plenty of it coming down the road here. Blake’s got a quest like no other, Fallon has a plan, and there’s going to be some sort of argument ahead for Dominique and Jeff. For a few more details in general, be sure to check out the full Dynasty season 5 episode 5 synopsis below:

WORK/LIFE BALANCE – Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam (Adam Huber) go to work on their new plan. As Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) works on his own work/life balance, a guest at La Mirage gives him something to think about. Culhane (Robert C. Riley) works diligently on a new idea for the Sahara Club. Dominique (Michael Michele) and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) don’t see eye-to-eye on a business venture and struggle to make things work. Blake (Grant Show) wants to do whatever is necessary to make sure his wife is happy. Also starring Maddison Brown, Sam Underwood and Daniella Alonso. The episode was written by Elaine Loh and directed by Andi Behring (#505). Original airdate 3/25/2022.

Before we go here, why not point out some interesting irony when it comes to the show’s ratings? To date, Dynasty season 5 is averaging 20% more viewers in comparison to season 4. Even though there’s always talk about how the show manages to get renewed, it nonetheless finds a way to survive.

