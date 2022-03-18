Shark Tank preview: Prepdeck, Sunflow, ootBox, and Do Amore

Tonight on Shark Tank, you will have an opportunity to see Prepdeck, Sunflow, ootBox, and Do Amore and put their best foot forward in hopes of getting a deal. Will they be able to strike gold? We do think there’s some potential for multiple companies tonight!

Out of the products were about to spotlight, we’d say that most of them appeal to specific audiences. Yet, within those audiences, there is potential for mass appeal! You’ve got in here a perfect tool for an amateur chef, a way to be more productive, ethical jewelry, and also a complete reimagining of the beach chair with the customer in mind.

First and foremost, let’s start with the official synopsis for the episode below:

“1320” – Daniel Lubetzky, executive chairman of KIND, returns to the Tank in an all-new episode. First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Short Hill, New Jersey, who present their ingenious and portable design that will take your beach hangs to the next level. An entrepreneur from Glendale, California, pitches his all-in-one meal prep system to help cooks stay organized and enjoy a stress-free environment; while entrepreneurs from Columbus, Ohio, want the Sharks to think outside the box with their portable and private workspace design. An entrepreneur from Houston, Texas, introduces her ethically crafted product line designed to not only bring joy to a new couple but also help alleviate the world’s water crisis on “Shark Tank” airing FRIDAY, MARCH 18 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L). Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following the premiere.

Prepdeck – The idea here is to have a much easier way of preparing your food for a big meal. It offers not only space for all of your individual ingredients, but also necessary tools to have you cooking like a professional chef in almost no time. The individual components are also dishwasher-safe, shatter-resistant, and also safe for the microwave.

ootBox – The name is short for “out of the box,” which is really at the center of what you’re seeing here. This is basically a workstation that can be places wherever you need it, just in case you need your own little corner of the world to be productive and get away from the madness of the world.

Sunflow – Beach chairs have been around forever, but have they ever been perfected? The objective here is to deliver a product that is portable, comfortable, and also contains everything that you need. Think in terms of a cup holder, a way to shield your face from the sun, and a whole lot more. This is no ordinary beach chair you see at a hotel.

Do Amore – Like with ootBox, the company name here is a play on words. They sell engagement rings, bands, and other things that are a celebration of love. Beyond just that, they also inspire your to do more for the world. Every ring purchased allows for the company to provide clean water for an area in need, and all gems in these rings are ethically mined.

Are you excited to see Prepdeck, Sunflow, ootBox, and Do Amore on Shark Tank tonight?

