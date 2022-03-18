The Blacklist season 9 episode 13 spoilers: Reddington’s recovery mission

Curious to learn more about The Blacklist season 9 episode 13? This is an installment slated air in one week titled “Genuine Models Inc.,” and it could have a number of pretty unusual twists to it.

Take, for starters, an opportunity to dive back into the search for Cooper’s blackmailer, which is apparently extended far beyond just Washington DC. Who would’ve thought this storyline would be going for the bulk of the season, and also be as consistently compelling as it’s been? We know that someone is out to get him, and Reddington is still in the midst of his own search for answers. After all, he still does not know the truth behind the night of Liz’s death, and it could be a driving force for him for quite some time.

For a few more details all about what you can expect to see, go ahead and view the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 13 synopsis below:

03/25/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Task Force is led to an unusual suspect when the wealthy clients of an apparent escort service start turning up dead. Red and a friend attempt to recover an item after reuniting at a friend’s memorial. Cooper heads to Atlanta to follow a lead on his blackmailer. TV-14

Rest assured there’s also another episode coming after this one in early April, and the plan still remains for there to be 22 episodes this season. What we’re trying to say here is rather simple: There’s still a ton of stories left! We’re excited to dive into what other plans could be out there, and we can only hope that some of these mysteries really pay off and make the already-renewed season 10 all the more exciting. Fingers crossed!

As for the Blacklister of the Week storyline, let’s just say for now that it feels … odd.

