FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 16: Last before Dylan McDermott?

FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 16 is going to be one of the show’s most intriguing hours. Why is that? It’s going to be in the midst of a pretty unusual gray area for the series. It’s more than an episode removed from the death of Jess LaCroix. With that in mind, we’re sure that the writers will start to push the story forward.

However, at the same time this is the episode prior to when Dylan McDermott is supposedly coming on board as the new lead. We’ll have to wait to learn more about this character, and in the interim Most Wanted may be relying more from other names in the franchise to carry the day. Hence, Alana De La Garza appearing in episode 16, which carries with it the title of “Decriminalized.”

To get a few more details about what you can expect to see, take a look at the full FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 16 synopsis below:

“Decriminalized” – The team gets called to Vermont after a married couple who grow illegal marijuana massacres their employees. Also, Barnes begins to regret not taking any time off to bond with her new baby, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, March 29 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. FBI star Alana De La Garza guest stars as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille.

Our hope is that it doesn’t take too much time for McDermott to fit into the world of this show. After seeing him play a much more nefarious character in Richard Wheatley over on Law & Order: Organized Crime, it will be nice to see a different side of him again.

