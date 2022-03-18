Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we about to see the show back following its epic 250th hour on the air?

It goes without saying that there is a demand for more Blue Bloods tonight. After all, isn’t there a demand for more of this show year in and year out? We don’t think the issue here is one of demand. It rather has to do with alternative programming — to be specific, the NCAA Tournament. So long as the Big Dance is still in its early stages, that is going to render it all but impossible for CBS to air another Blue Bloods episode. The next episode is currently set for Friday, April 1, and there are a few things that are notable about it! This is going to be a personal story for Anthony, you will see Dylan Walsh back as Mayor Chase, and Bridget Moynahan is stepping into the director’s chair for the first time.

For a few more details now, be sure to check out the Blue Bloods season 12 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Hidden Motive” – Frank is blindsided when Mayor Chase bypasses him with a request for Jamie to head his security detail. Also, Danny and Baez investigate the murder of a wealthy college student; Eddie experiences tension with her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), when she arrests an protestor against his wishes; and Anthony scrambles to help his half-brother when he fears money woes are leading his sibling down the wrong path, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Episode marks series star Bridget Moynahan’s directorial debut.

Beyond this episode, rest assured that there is more good stuff coming! Episode 18 is slated to air on April 18, but beyond that, things do get mysterious again.

