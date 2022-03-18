Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 13 promo: Will Meredith leave Seattle?

As we prepare for Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 13 on ABC next week, it is clear that Meredith is facing a big decision. Will she stay in Seattle, or opt to take a full-time position in Minnesota?

We can’t say we’re altogether shocked the offer would be posed her. The procedure with Dr. Hamilton was revolutionary and beyond just that, she has some other connections there. She’s already worked with Kai and beyond just that, she’d got a relationship going with Nick Marsh. There are things about the move that make a good bit of sense.

Of course, there are also plenty of things that don’t make sense. Take, for example, leaving the institution that has been her home for close to 20 years. Also, moving away from her friends and family. Even if she likes being in Minnesota, it’s a big challenge uprooting your whole life and that of your kids.

Given that Meredith is still the lead of Grey’s Anatomy, we have a hard time thinking that she will ever leave Seattle full-time. With that being said, we wouldn’t be surprised if she figures out some sort of arrangement where she can work in Minnesota here and there while still considering the Pacific Northwest her home base. Can she find a way to make it work? We’re cautiously optimistic, even if we recognize that nothing with this show is altogether guaranteed.

As for what else is happening in this episode, it feels like a big part of the story will be centered around a python. Or, to be specific, one that is putting a patient in a life-or-death situation. We’ve seen a lot of crazy medical cases on this show over the years, but we’re pretty sure that we haven’t quite seen this.

