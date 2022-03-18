Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Season 4 episode 17 news

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Are we about to escape back to the islands with Jay Hernandez and the rest of the cast? Like you would expect, there are a few different things we’re going to be taking on here.

The first order of business here, though, is sharing the bad news: There is no new episode tonight. There’s also not one set for next week, either. What’s the reasoning for this? It comes down mostly to the NCAA Tournament. That is keeping the show off until Friday, April 1, and the same goes for its timeslot companion in Blue Bloods. We’ll obviously miss it in the time that it’s away, but we also can’t sit here and say that this is all that much of a surprise. This happens every year!

So what do we know about the next new episode still not too much? The network has yet to release a synopsis for season 4 episode 17, though we know the title here is “Remember Me Tomorrow.” Beyond that, we’ve already heard that episode 18 will air the following week on April 8, and it is titled “Shallow Grave, Deep Water.” We know that this show loves to title episodes in a way where they’d feel like perfect action movies, and absolutely both of these fit the bill for that.

Beyond any particular episode, the larger question we have right now is whether or not we’re going to see a Magnum PI season 5 renewal. Nothing has been confirmed there yet! With that being said, though, we’re still doing our best to have hope. There’s no clear reason why the network would cancel it, but we’re not one of those people who is going to take a show like this for granted.

