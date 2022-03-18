This Is Us season 6 episode 10 spoilers: Randall & ‘Every Version of You’

This Is Us season 6 episode 10, for those unaware, is going to be the final part of the Big Three trilogy. On the basis of that alone, we know that it’s going to be emotional. Go ahead and also add to this now the fact that it’s the big Randall story.

So what will be at the core of this episode? What’s going to make it stand out from the pack? NBC has released a few new details about “Every Version of You” and we are absolutely curious to learn a little bit more.

Below, you can take a look at the full This Is Us season 6 episode 10 synopsis for more news all about what’s coming:

Randall and Rebecca embark on a road trip and reflect on their past. TV-PG

Some of that info has been already released by NBC. Nonetheless, it still feels very much fascinating to wonder about how deep their conversations will be. After all, Randall may feel a little frustrated that his mother is entrusting Kate with her care over him, in the event Miguel is not able to. We know that he’s liked to fashion himself this Superman figure who can save everyone if they need it. He’s the most similar to Jack among the Big Three in that way.

However, we also know that Randall has a lot to focus on himself, and he needs to learn that taking care of his own needs is priority #1. This episode could be about that, and it could also lead to him broadly considering more of his political future; remember that article five years in the future? We gotta inch closer to that at some point…

