Suspicion season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the end of season 1 today, can you expect a Suspicion season 2 renewal to happen at Apple TV+? Or, are we at the end of the road?

Let’s start with just the facts as we currently know them: There is no official renewal for the drama as of yet. Do we think that there could be? For the time being, there is at least a reasonable chance of that. While the first season does tie up some loose ends, we do think story-wise there is enough left over for more later on down the road. The show is also based on an Israeli program that has lasted for multiple seasons, so there is certainly a model as to how it could be around long-term.

Of course, Apple is going to look at a number of different factors as they determine whether or not to bring this show back. The primary thing they’ll consider here of course is the total viewership for the past several episodes, but especially the finale. They’re going to want to ensure that there is demand for something more down the road! They will also compare this to cost and also the specific programming needs they have for the future.

While Apple in general is getting more and more shows over time, we do still think that they need to keep some of their freshman series around as long as possible. We don’t think they’re at a place yet where they can cancel a number of shows early on and have viewers still trust them. Netflix is known for canceling stuff super-early, but they have the library and the history to make that happen. We’re not sure Apple does.

Hopefully, a season 2 for Suspicion, if renewed, will come out at some point in 2023. Time will tell.

