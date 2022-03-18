Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Are we about to have a chance to check out season 9 episode 12? There are, of course, many things we want to get to within this piece.

So where should we start? We suppose the proper place is with sharing some of the good news: The hiatus is already over! The series will be coming back with “The Chairman” in just a matter of hours, and it could be an episode full of big, surprising, and interesting reveals.

New The Blacklist video!

Below, you can see the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 12 synopsis to get a few more details about what’s coming up:

03/18/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Task Force pursues their latest target, the Chairman, who operates a dark web stock market trading shares of criminal organizations. Red takes extreme measures to locate a tracking device, which sends Ressler into a spiral. Cooper makes contact with his blackmailer. TV-14

The blackmailer story could prove interesting, but for us we’re the most curious about what’s going to happen when it comes to Reddington and the tracker. Is he really going to exhume Liz’s body tonight? We know that the tracker looks to be located within her grace and, unfortunately, this may be the only way that he can get a hold of it. This is going to lead some emotional distress — hence, of course, Ressler struggling to wrap his head around the idea. Is he even going to be as eager for answers?

