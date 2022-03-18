Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 17 return date hopes

After tonight’s new episode, do you want to know the Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 17 return date over at NBC? What about other insight on the future? We’re happy to provide both of those for you here in some shape or form.

So where do we begin? With what we consider to be more or less the bad news: There is another hiatus coming up. This is the first break we’ve had since the return of Law & Order, and we imagine that a lot of this is tied to making sure that show has enough time to film more episodes. Remember that it started production SO much later than a number of other shows.

Unfortunately, because there is a hiatus coming, there are no further details about the next new episode as of yet. We’re hoping that this will change at some point over the next week or so, but we think the main narrative ahead should be straightforward: Powerful cases. We are hoping for more of Elliot and Olivia together, but that’s never guaranteed. SVU is always going to be about the cases and the victims, and we don’t think that is going to be changing.

Remember that the hiatus for one show means more or less a hiatus for all three — it just doesn’t make sense for NBC to bring one Law & Order back before the others at this point. We know already that the Mariska Hargitay series is coming back for a season 24; we’d love to say the same thing about some of the other parts of this franchise, and hopefully we can in the next several weeks.

