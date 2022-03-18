Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? More on season 1 episode 16

Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? Are we finally going to see the supernatural comedy back after a brief hiatus? We know the demand is there.

Unfortunately, that does not mean the show is. The next new episode, titled “Trevor’s Pants,” is currently set to air on Thursday, March 31. Why the long wait? Well, it’s mostly tied to the fact that the NCAA Tournament is on! This is something that the network airs every single year, so there’s just no room for anything else over the next two weeks.

Rest assured that this has no bearing on the long-term future of Ghosts. It has already been renewed for a second season, and we would expect that to premiere this fall. This has emerged as one of CBS’ most-popular shows and it’s critically acclaimed. With that in mind, it makes some sense to keep it around for as long as possible.

So what is coming up on the aforementioned next episode? Then check out the season 1 episode 16 synopsis below:

“Trevor’s Pants” – The secret about Trevor’s missing pants is finally revealed when his wealthy former friend comes to Woodstone Mansion to buy the timepiece Sam and Jay found on Elias Woodstone’s corpse. Also, Thor decides to tell Flower how he feels about her, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, March 31 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

One of the things that we’re excited to see moving forward are a number of ghost-centric stories. There’s so much to be mined here, and that’s in addition to all of the other standard stuff we tend to get here week in and week out.

