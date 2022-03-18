Big Sky season 2 episode 13 spoilers: After the Ronald showdown…

What is going to be coming up on Big Sky season 2 episode 13 next week? It does feel like we’re entering a new era for the series.

Tonight’s episode, after all, was billed as the “final showdown” with Ronald. If this is 100% the case, then there are other storylines that could come into the spotlight more. Think in terms of either new adversaries, or familiar ones getting a little bit more of the limelight.

So what can we say about episode 13? Unfortunately (and for obvious reasons), ABC hasn’t released a full synopsis for this story as of yet. The only thing that we can right now is the title: “The Shipping News.” That’s likely tied to the story, but the finer details remain unclear.

Regardless of what we see tonight, remember that there are a lot of different stories still to come this season! We hope that we’re building up here to some sort of epic finale, especially since there is no word as of yet about a season 3. Big Sky remains the lowest-rated show on ABC’s Thursday lineup, and any time that you’re in that position, there is at least a reason for some danger.

So what we’re trying to say here is rather simple: Watch the show live! Or, tell your friends to catch up. At this point, every single viewer helps. Story-wise, we’re 100% confident there can always be new ideas and characters brought to the table.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Sky

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Sky season 2 episode 13?

Do you think we could be entering a brand new era? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







