Big Brother Canada 10: Was Stephanie Paterson evicted? (day 20)

Was Stephanie Paterson evicted in the Big Brother Canada 10 house? Or, to be more specific, was she absolutely blindsided?

If you have been watching the feeds, then you know already that she was the target to go out for most of the past day or two. Yet, the entire house was not aware of the plan. The idea was to keep Stephanie and Head of Household Kyle out of the loop with it. When the feeds were taken down earlier today, the blindside was still intact and we’re sure that the producers 100% wanted this to happen. The question mostly was whether or not we’d actually see it materialize. People in this game have a hard time keeping their mouths shut.

So who deserves credit for the move? It’s a combo of a few different people, from fellow nominee Josh to women like Summer and Betty to everyone collectively for not saying much to anyone.

So what happened? We’ll have some more updates over the course of the night.

