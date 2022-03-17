Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC, to go along with the spin-offs Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime? Are we going to get a ton of great episodes together for the fourth straight week?

We won’t keep you waiting here, so let’s go ahead and share the good news: More is coming! You’ll have a chance to see installments of all three shows on the air tonight, and our hope is (of course) that these episodes deliver some of the compelling drama you would want. Unfortunately, they will be the last installments before a brief hiatus, not that we can be all that shocked by some of that. There are only so many episodes that can be delivered in a given season!

Ultimately, let’s just keep the focus on the now. Below, you can check out some intel on all three shows courtesy of some newly-released synopses…

Law & Order season 21 episode 4, “Fault Lines” – 03/17/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : After a family court judge is murdered, Bernard and Cosgrove dig into the many grievances against him. When the DA’s office is faced with unforeseen challenges, Maroun takes matters into her own hands to save the case.

Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 16, “Sorry if It Got Weird For You” – 03/17/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The creator of a dating app is accused of using it to [sexually assault] women. Velasco’s experience as an SVU detective is put on trial. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 16, “Guns & Roses” – 03/17/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : The task force investigates a connection between the Marcy Organization and the murder of a lawyer and her client. Stabler settles into a new assignment. Bell reminds Nova who she really works for. TV-14

