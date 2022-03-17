Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Blindside vote incoming?

Tonight on Big Brother Canada 10, there is a reasonable chance we get an episode for the ages. It’s been a long time since we’ve had a truly delicious, incredible blindside. The best one in the history of the Canadian version has to be Jordan getting voted out over Godfrey back in season 3. (Godfrey = one of the most underrated players ever.)

Now, we’re in a situation where Stephanie could be voted out over Josh, who is the target of Head of Household Kyle. We want to just encapsulate the moment right now, since there’s a chance Stephanie comes out of the house and claims she “knew” it was going to be her. The last time the feeds were up before the eviction, Stephanie had no idea. If she did, she didn’t tell anyone. Kyle was also clueless. We could have yet another split vote but this time, the HoH could end up being stunned.

Before the feeds went down, there was a concentrated effort by a lot of players to ensure that nobody spilled the beans on any of this. We think in general they are fueled by the way in which Kyle used his HoH — he was mad with power and tried to dictate what every single person should do. We give a lot of credit to several people this week. Kevin flipping Marty was brilliant, especially since Marty was one of the people who wanted to target Josh in the first place. Meanwhile, Josh has done a good job campaigning, and we continue to be super-impressed by Summer’s social game in the house.

We do think 100% that Josh stays over Stephanie this week; our only fear is that someone pulls a James from Big Brother US and ruins the fun before it happens.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother Canada right now

Do you think we will actually get a blindside on Big Brother Canada 10 this week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







