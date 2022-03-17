Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Are we going to be seeing some more stories in this world sooner rather than later?

Given that it didn’t feel like the show was back from hiatus for all that long a period of time, we of course would’ve loved for it to stick around. Yet, that’s not happening. Due mostly to the NCAA Tournament airing tonight, there is no new episode on the air. We’re instead stuck waiting until Thursday, March 31 to see what’s coming for Jared Padalecki and the rest of the cast. Our hope is that there’s great stuff coming, and it does seem like we’re going to see the zenith of the drama between the Davidson and the Walker families. Does that mean there’s peace around the corner? We wouldn’t go that far, but it is something to think about.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the synopsis for not just season 2 episode 12, but also the one that follows airing on April 7!

Season 2 episode 12, “Common Ground” – CORDELL RIDES TO SAVE HIS FAMILY RANCH – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) reaches a breaking point with Denise (guest star Amara Zaragoza) who sets her sights on revenge and the tensions between the Walker and Davidson families finally hit a fever pitch. Charissa Sanjarernsuithikul directed the episode written by Maya Vyas (#212). Original airdate 3/31/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Season 2 episode 13, “One Good Thing” – NO GOOD VERY BAD DAY – While Geri (Odette Annable) does her best to keep the Walker family’s collective chins up, Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Cassie (Ashley Perez) look for any clues to help Bonham in his hour of need. Ben Hernandez Bray directed the episode directed by Brett VanderBos & Brandon Willer (#213). Original airdate 4/7/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Walker season 2 episode 12?

