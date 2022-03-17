Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we looking to see this show air alongside Station 19, even amidst March Madness? We know that in general, these next couple of weeks can be tricky in terms of ratings competition.

Nonetheless, ABC is moving forward and airing new episodes of both of these shows. You’ll see them at their standard start times, and there’s going to be some emotional stuff in here! Also, you will have a chance for a rather romantic story on Grey’s Anatomy for both Meredith and Nick and then also Amelia and Kai. Get more info on all of this below.

Station 19 season 5 episode 12, “In My Tree” – The Dean Miller Memorial Clinic has its opening day. Meanwhile, Sullivan gives Beckett an ultimatum, and the crew responds to a skydiving incident on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MARCH 17 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 12, “The Makings of You” – Nick whisks Meredith away to his Minnesota cabin for a romantic weekend, leaving Winston and Maggie to care for Meredith’s children. Meanwhile, Amelia and Kai grow closer on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MARCH 17 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, S) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The weirdest thing about the latter is that for some reason, ABC didn’t release details on this episode until recently. What in the world were they waiting for? That’s a good question, but unfortunately not one we’ve got a lot of insight on right now. We know there are new episodes of both of these shows airing next week, as well, so that’s another thing you can celebrate at this particular moment.

